AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 278.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 3.4 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,608 shares of company stock worth $337,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

