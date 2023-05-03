Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

