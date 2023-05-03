Aion 24-Hour Volume Tops $238.01 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $547,508.33 and approximately $238.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00061854 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003533 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.