Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $529,256.72

Aion (AION) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $529,256.72 and approximately $16.23 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00139848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038027 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003464 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

