Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

