Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.