Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.60

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINYGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 9519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

