Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Alamo Group stock opened at $178.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.82. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $186.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

