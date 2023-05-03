Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $32.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,263,651 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,938,492 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

