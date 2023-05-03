Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Algorand has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $30.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00038086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,166,004 coins and its circulating supply is 7,225,840,845 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

