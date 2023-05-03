Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 18,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Alight Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.19.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $569,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
