Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 18,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $569,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

