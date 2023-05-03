Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

