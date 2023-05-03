Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $10,058,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 155,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Allakos by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

