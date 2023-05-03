Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $97.53

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.53, but opened at $106.49. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $111.56, with a volume of 47,018 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 15.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

