Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

