AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on May 25th

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

AB opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AB. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

