AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:AFB opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.47.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.