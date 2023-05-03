AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 326,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

