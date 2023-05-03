Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $10.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
