Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Alpha Tau Medical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 22,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

