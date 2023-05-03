Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,737,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220,725 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

