Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $68,483.87 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. 29,510,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,919,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
