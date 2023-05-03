Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $68,483.87 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.32. 29,510,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,919,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

