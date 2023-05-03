Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $316.97 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 9.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $316,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $246.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

