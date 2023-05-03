Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 5.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.63% of ON Semiconductor worth $169,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after acquiring an additional 214,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

