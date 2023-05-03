Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 5,461 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 6.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $212,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

NYSE MCD opened at $297.59 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

