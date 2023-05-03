Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

