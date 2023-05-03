Alteryx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,034 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 4,417 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alteryx by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alteryx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 2,068,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.