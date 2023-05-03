Alteryx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYXGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,034 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 4,417 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alteryx by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alteryx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 2,068,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

See Also

