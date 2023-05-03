Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 947,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Alto Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of ALTO stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $328.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.33 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Alto Ingredients
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,314 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.