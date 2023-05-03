Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 947,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $328.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.33 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alto Ingredients

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,270.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $54,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,314 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.