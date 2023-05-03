Altrius Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,135,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.