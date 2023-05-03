Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
AMPS stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
