Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,675,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,358. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Amcor by 162.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

