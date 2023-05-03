Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Amcor has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

