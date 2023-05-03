Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Amedisys Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

