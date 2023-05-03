AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 211,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 613,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

AMERCO Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

