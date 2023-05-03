Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameresco Stock Up 0.6 %

AMRC stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $582,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

