Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 549365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco Trading Up 10.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 989.6% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 48.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 74,502 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

