Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Up 10.0 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.