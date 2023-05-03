Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.
Ameresco Stock Up 10.0 %
NYSE AMRC opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
