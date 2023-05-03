Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 314,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.