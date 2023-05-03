American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 100,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 587,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,889. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,364,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,162,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,091,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

