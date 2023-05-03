American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,973,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,302 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,652,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,200,000 after purchasing an additional 157,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 918,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,445. The company has a market cap of $813.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.