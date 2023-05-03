American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of American Electric Power worth $142,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

AEP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.