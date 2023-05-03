American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 12.8% in April

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 486,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $8,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

