American Express Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

American Express has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $12.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.21. 2,626,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

