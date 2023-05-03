American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in American Express by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 137,811 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens cut their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $153.70. 284,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

