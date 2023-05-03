American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

