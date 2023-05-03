American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.95%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

