American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,332,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305,995 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American International Group were worth $147,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.