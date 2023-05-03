Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lifted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.74 and its 200-day moving average is $318.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

