AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.49. The stock had a trading volume of 971,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,047. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

