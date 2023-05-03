AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.49-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.96-$6.10 EPS.

NYSE AME opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

