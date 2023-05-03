AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $47,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.32. The company had a trading volume of 626,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,713. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

